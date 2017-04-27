Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Remington xcr tactical 308
Got a rifle I'm wanting to sale.

Remington 700 xcr tactical in 308.Leupold 3.5x10x40 Mark 4 $1500 plus shipping.
