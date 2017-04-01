     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Remington xcr tactical 308
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Remington xcr tactical 308
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-04-2017, 12:27 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Virginia
Posts: 247
Remington xcr tactical 308
Xrc tactical in 308 win. Douglas brake 40 x trigger ceracoated with Leupold 3.5x10x40 Mark 4.$2200 text or call 540-616-8610
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington xcr tactical 308-20160108_171634.jpg  
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTB H&R ultra slug gun | Downgrading significantly...GAP rifles and other »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:38 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC