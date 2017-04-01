Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Remington xcr tactical 308
01-04-2017, 12:27 PM
SA1000
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Virginia
Posts: 247
Remington xcr tactical 308
Xrc tactical in 308 win. Douglas brake 40 x trigger ceracoated with Leupold 3.5x10x40 Mark 4.$2200 text or call 540-616-8610
