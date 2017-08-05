Remington VFS early model Leupold Excellent condition! Early model Remington VSF (varmint synthetic fluted)in the excellent .308 caliber. These were in my humble opinion the better made VSF series rifles. 26 inch fluted medium contour barrel, early Walker style trigger, palm swell stock which fits the hand very well. Rifle includes Leupold bases, rings and a very clear Leupold 3x9x40 VX-1 scope with the Leupold LR duplex reticle. A great all around hunting and target rifle. I've always liked this configuration for the longer 26 inch barrel to get the most velocity from your load, the medium contour barrel is not too heavy, but heavy enough for stability as a bench rifle, the fluting aids in cooling and reducing a bit of weight and the palm swell stock just fits right. Rifle is in extremely nice condition as the pictures show.

$875 plus actual UPS shipping to your FFL. Not looking for any trades please. Thanks for looking Thanks Len!











