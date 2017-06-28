Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning #1 Remington 700 Limited Stainless 7mm Rem Mag. This is one of the 2003 Shot Show Specials, only 500 of these were made. This rifle is in 98%+ condition

Gun is in mint condition would make somebody and extremely nice hunting rifle.

24' barrel, and dark walnut stock. $800 shipped FFL to FFL



#2 Remington 700 SPS Stainless 22-250

This rifle also is very nice, but this one has been used a bit. Shots the 52gr SMK's very well.$500 shipped FFL to FFL. I would rate this rifle at 95% condition or so



#3 Thompson Center Muzzleloader 50cal Black Diamond. This was used last fall for a muzzleloader hunt here in Idaho so it's NW Legal set up for #11 Caps. Front fiber optic is missing.

Always cleaned after every use. $145 Shipped to you door.



No Trades at this time i'm trying to thin out the herd. I'm open to reasonable best offers.



