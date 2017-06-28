Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning
06-28-2017, 09:35 PM
Location: Idaho
Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning
#1 Remington 700 Limited Stainless 7mm Rem Mag. This is one of the 2003 Shot Show Specials, only 500 of these were made. This rifle is in 98%+ condition
Gun is in mint condition would make somebody and extremely nice hunting rifle.
24' barrel, and dark walnut stock. $800 shipped FFL to FFL

#2 Remington 700 SPS Stainless 22-250
This rifle also is very nice, but this one has been used a bit. Shots the 52gr SMK's very well.$500 shipped FFL to FFL. I would rate this rifle at 95% condition or so

#3 Thompson Center Muzzleloader 50cal Black Diamond. This was used last fall for a muzzleloader hunt here in Idaho so it's NW Legal set up for #11 Caps. Front fiber optic is missing.
Always cleaned after every use. $145 Shipped to you door.

No Trades at this time i'm trying to thin out the herd. I'm open to reasonable best offers.

Thanks,
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning-20170628_194725.jpg   Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning-20170628_194730.jpg  

Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning-20170628_194552.jpg   Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning-20170518_173546.jpg  

Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning-20170628_194311.jpg   Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning-20170628_194322.jpg  

06-28-2017, 11:15 PM
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Re: Remington/ Thompson Safe Cleaning
Sent you a PM
