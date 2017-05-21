|
Remington SPS Varmint 22-250
Selling this like new Remington SPS Varmint 22-250. I am meticulous about my firearms and this one is no exception.
26" heavy contour barrel
Beavertail Synthetic stock.
Round count 43
Perfect Condition, with no s/s of wear or use.
Rifle come with Leupold 1 piece base and Leupold 1" rings.
Gun shoots 0.5-0.75 Moa with factory ammo, and will do better than that with hand loads I'm sure.
Scope and Bipod NOT included
$600, and I think I have some rounds to throw in as well, not sure how many.
Please call or text TJ @801-787-6639 with any questions, or to request additional pictures.
I'm not interested in trades at this time.
Thanks for looking!