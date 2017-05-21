Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Remington SPS Varmint 22-250
05-21-2017
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 80
Remington SPS Varmint 22-250
Selling this like new Remington SPS Varmint 22-250. I am meticulous about my firearms and this one is no exception.

26" heavy contour barrel

Beavertail Synthetic stock.

Round count 43

Perfect Condition, with no s/s of wear or use.

Rifle come with Leupold 1 piece base and Leupold 1" rings.

Gun shoots 0.5-0.75 Moa with factory ammo, and will do better than that with hand loads I'm sure.

Scope and Bipod NOT included

$600, and I think I have some rounds to throw in as well, not sure how many.

Please call or text TJ @801-787-6639 with any questions, or to request additional pictures.

I'm not interested in trades at this time.

Thanks for looking!
Remington SPS Varmint 22-250-img_5937.jpg   Remington SPS Varmint 22-250-img_5934.jpg  

Remington SPS Varmint 22-250-img_5933.jpg   Remington SPS Varmint 22-250-img_5936.jpg  

