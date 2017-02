Remington Sendero 1st Gen 25-06 Remington 1st Gen Sendero in the excellent 25-06 caliber. Purchased from the original owner whom used it for many Wyoming Antelope and deer hunts. Very very nice condition. It is a true tack driver, with my pet load of H4831 and 115 Nosler BT's.

Leupold bases and rings. Scope does not go with the rifle and isn't for sale. $950 Ships actual cost US grnd to your FFL, very well packaged.