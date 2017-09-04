Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



**Remington Mountain Guide - SS 7mm-08 with box**
**Remington Mountain Guide - SS 7mm-08 with box**
Have a Remington Stainless Mountain Guide 7mm-08 for sale. For those of you who don't know, these were a special run for Gander Mountain. Same stock as the 1st generation Titanium rifles (4 ounces heavier than the Ti for overall weight).

Have an aftermarket alumumum trigger guard, which probably shaves another ounce off.

Very good condition, maybe 60-70 rounds through it. Lug has been bedded, speed bumps remain. It'll do 3/4" 3 shot groups with ammo it likes with an occassional 1/2" group.

Talleys included (scope not included)

900.00 plus actual shipping costs via priority mail. Will ship in factory box (turned inside out)

Bought a couple hunts last night at an SCI banquet and need the $$$

Cross posted, first time stamp gets it.





