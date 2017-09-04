**Remington Mountain Guide - SS 7mm-08 with box**



Have an aftermarket alumumum trigger guard, which probably shaves another ounce off.



Very good condition, maybe 60-70 rounds through it. Lug has been bedded, speed bumps remain. It'll do 3/4" 3 shot groups with ammo it likes with an occassional 1/2" group.



Talleys included (scope not included)



900.00 plus actual shipping costs via priority mail. Will ship in factory box (turned inside out)



Bought a couple hunts last night at an SCI banquet and need the $$$



Cross posted, first time stamp gets it.











