Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Remington model 700bdl 7mm rem mag
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Remington model 700bdl 7mm rem mag
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-06-2017, 12:15 PM
Bkknupp
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 86
Remington model 700bdl 7mm rem mag
I have a 1973 Remington model 700bdl chambered in 7mm rem mag. The gun is in great condition for a rifle this old. Asking $675 shipped to your ffl. Call or txt brad for pictures or more info. 501-516-5825
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Wts custom rifle
|
WTS Ruger 220 Swift
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:09 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC