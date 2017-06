Remington Model 700 VLS in 204 Ruger For Sale I have for sale a real nice Remington 700 VLS in 204 Ruger. Gun is in good shape with a polished bolt. Bore is good and stock is in good shape. The gun had a 2 oz. Basix trigger installed which I replaced with a stock trigger. The Basix has no safety. I have never shot the gun. I would take $575 plus shipping for the gun with both triggers. Pictures on request through email. Thanks for looking