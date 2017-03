Remington Model 7 stainless Remington model 7 in .308. Stainless synthetic with 20" barrel. This is a pre j-lock model and has the walker style trigger. I do not have a gauge but I would guess it to break at around 2.5 pounds. Overall in excellent condition with a few minor rubs on the floor plate. $675 shipped. Scope, rings, and base not included.



Scope is a Leupold VX-2 4-12x50 with LR Duplex with Leupold base and rings. If interested, I will do the package for $1050 shipped.



