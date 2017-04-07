Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Remington Model 7 Predator 22-250
Remington Model 7 Predator 22-250
07-04-2017, 03:35 PM
tr175
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Utah
Posts: 45
Remington Model 7 Predator 22-250
Like new Remington Model 7 Predator in 22-250. Very low round count, Fluted varmint barrel, 1 piece DNZ scope mount/rings, full brush country camo. $435 shipped to your FFL.
