Remington M0del 700 Sendero .338 RUM For sale is a very nice Remington Model 700 in .338 Remington Ultra Mag.* This is a Sendero that was re-barreled with a Proof Carbon Fiber barrel.* The round count is right at 250.

*

This rifle was built by Horns Custom Rifles and has a Seekins DBM/trigger guard, a Vais muzzle brake and an adjustable*Timney trigger that is set at 2lbs.* HS Precision stock w/dual palm swells.* Harris adjustable bi-pod.

*

This package includes:

*

Redding Type S-Bushing Style Micrometer Full Sizing Dies.

RCBS FL Die Set.

12 hand loaded rounds with 300 gr, Berger ELite Hunters.

20 factory loaded rounds of Nosler Trophy Grade ammo with 225 gr. Accubonds.

25 pieces of virgin Nosler brass.

40 Berger 300 gr. Elite Hunter bullets.

30 Sierra Match King 300 gr. HPBT.

1 lb of buyers choice Reloader 33 or H-1000 powder.

*

This rifle shoots very well with both Reloader 33 and H-100 powder.* I prefer heavy slower bullets but you can step it up with the lighter bullets if you wish.

*

There are two studs in the stock fore end and the fiberglass stock material is crackled around the rear-most stud.**This does not affect the integrity of the stud (see attached photo).

*

I am selling this rifle in order to pay my bill at Western Precision.



Pick up in Flagstaff, AZ. I am willing to travel to meet within reason once payment is in hand. I am willing to ship the rifle.



Payment by USPS Money Order

*

*

$2800





Call or text 928-853-2119







* Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











