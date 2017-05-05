Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition For sale is my Remington 700 Gen2 5R in the excellent .260 Rem caliber. 24" threaded barrel, HS palm swell stock. An excellent all around package. Purchased new by me, broken in properly and shot 3 times. Sale includes rifle, with Weaver base and Timney 510 trigger (Leupold scope pictured not included) Also set of RCBS .260 dies (I bought new) 2 new bags of 50ea. Remington brand brass and another 30+ rounds of loaded ammo with 140 gr. Nosler Competition bullets and a few rounds loaded with 120gr Nosler Ballistic tip. Also a full box of Nosler 140gr Competition bullets, a partial box of same and a partial box of the Nosler 120gr BTs. I like the rifle a lot, got it's preferred load figured out with H4350 but also have decided I'm more of a .308 guy and am scaling back my toys a bit. Ask any questions you have. Rifle ships UPS ground to your FFL actual cost nicely packaged. Brass, bullets, ammo, dies will ship separately. $1250 + shipping. Thank you Len! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











Last edited by 440coronet; 05-05-2017 at 12:01 PM .