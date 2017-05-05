Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-05-2017, 10:31 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 38
Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition
For sale is my Remington 700 Gen2 5R in the excellent .260 Rem caliber. 24" threaded barrel, HS palm swell stock. An excellent all around package. Purchased new by me, broken in properly and shot 3 times. Sale includes rifle, with Weaver base and Timney 510 trigger (Leupold scope pictured not included) Also set of RCBS .260 dies (I bought new) 2 new bags of 50ea. Remington brand brass and another 30+ rounds of loaded ammo with 140 gr. Nosler Competition bullets and a few rounds loaded with 120gr Nosler Ballistic tip. Also a full box of Nosler 140gr Competition bullets, a partial box of same and a partial box of the Nosler 120gr BTs. I like the rifle a lot, got it's preferred load figured out with H4350 but also have decided I'm more of a .308 guy and am scaling back my toys a bit. Ask any questions you have. Rifle ships UPS ground to your FFL actual cost nicely packaged. Brass, bullets, ammo, dies will ship separately. $1250 + shipping. Thank you Len!
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition-img_2046.jpg   Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition-img_2048.jpg  

Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition-img_2052.jpg   Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition-img_2041.jpg  

Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition-img_2042.jpg   Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition-img_2055.jpg  

Last edited by 440coronet; 05-05-2017 at 12:01 PM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« GAP 300 Norma Mag - As-New | FS Ruger No.1 .338 Win Mag. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:28 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC