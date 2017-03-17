Remington BDL

Remington 700 BDL in the favorite 30-06.Front and rear sights(not included) have been removed and screws fill the holes.Appears to be shot very little and has a few safe dings but and a spot of discoloration on the barrel.Gun also includes a pachmayr recoil pad and scope rings(not sure of brand). Please contact me for more pictures or questions. Willing to ship to Hawaii or Alaska buyers for additional fee. Gun will ship from non FFLso please be make sure your FFL is ok with this.$550 shipped to lower 48.