Remington 700 XCRII 7RM, McMillan, Components.
Remington 700 XCRII 7RM, McMillan, Components.
XCRII 7Mag in McMillan Classic. 13.5" LOP. Talley Lows. PTG t/g. 8#1oz as pictured but scope isn't included (or bipod). Forester BR FL dies, 50 pieces of new WW Brass, 79 pieces of new RP brass, 250 162 Amax. Plus whatever once fired I've got.







Last time out, same POI/POA.




Package deal to your door, $1,300.


Not looking for trades or to split action/stock. Rifle alone is $1,100.

Dies-$75
WW brass-$45
RP brass-$75
162's-$60

Buyer has dibs on components and I've promised first dibs to another on the brass if things are split up.
