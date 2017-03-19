Remington 700 XCRII 7RM, McMillan, Components.















Last time out, same POI/POA.









Package deal to your door, $1,300.





Not looking for trades or to split action/stock. Rifle alone is $1,100.



Dies-$75

WW brass-$45

RP brass-$75

162's-$60



