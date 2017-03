Remington 700 vs 223 heavy hs precision with scope











C prefix serial Rem 700. 26" Heavy barrel HS Precision stock not bedded, very crisp trigger set at 1.5 pounds Leupold rings bases with new Weaver Kaspa 6-18 Scope, have not shot it but was told it is unfired and upon inspection it looks like it, might take gun in part trade $835 shipped to less $735 no scope