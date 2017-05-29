Remington 700 SS 5r mil-spec w/20" threaded barrel, .308 win ($1000)



I have a barely used Remington 700 stainless steel 5R-rifled rifle for sale. This is the model with the 20" thread barrel (5/8-24). It has exactly 64 rounds through it. I bought it for use as a back-up competition rifle, but I'd rather liquidate and use the funds on a new deer rifle.The 64 rounds were part of an initial OCW test I did last year. This thing as A LOT of potential as there is a nice, wide node between 42.1g and 42.7g of AR-COMP. (see below) I was shooting 178g ELD-X bullets. (2629 fps avg @ 42.4g)This rifle has also received the following upgrades;- Timney replacement trigger w/safety and flat trigger shoe- Bolt has been helically-fluted by Pro Precision Rifles- Kampfeld Campfire bolt knob installed by Pro Precision Rifles- PT&G aluminum bolt shroud (Nesika style)- Atlas Picatinny rail section @ front of stock- skim-bedded stock by yours truly- Weaver Tactical 20 MOA one-piece alloy scope base w/recoil stop.Asking $1000 shipped to your FFL. No trades please. (bipod not included)