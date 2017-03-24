Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Remington 700 SP VAR 26" in .243
03-24-2017, 07:52 AM
Remington 700 SP VAR 26" in .243

Remington 700 SP VAR 26 barrel in .243. Bobby Hart Accublock Long Range Varmint Stock. EGW 20 MOA scope base. PTG Bottom Metal and 5 Round clip. 50+/- rounds threw rifle. Bought gun new back in December selling to fund a 260 AI build. No trades. Gun shot factory Hornady 70 grain varmint ammo at around 1/2 MOA out to 300 yards didn't shoot it past that and did not do much load development.



Gun only; NO scope, rings, bipod or sling $850

Gun with scope, rings, level and bipod $1,700 (Vortex Viper HS-T SFP 6x24-50 Mil/Mil; Vortex Precision Low Rings, Vortex Level, Harris Bipod)

I started on working up a load for the gun so I do have reloading items that for sale at an additional price. Forster Ultra Seating Die, Sizing Dies, 100pcs of Lapua brand brass, 350-400 Hornady 75 gr Vmax's, etc. Will take an inventory of the exact number of everything and post that and sale price for all. Will not sell reloading items until gun is sold.

Will post pictures this weekend.

thanks,

Brandon
Cell 410-829-06 six seven
