Remington 700 Sendero SF II 300 Win Mag $950 shipped
03-02-2017, 05:01 PM
Remington 700 Sendero SF II 300 Win Mag $950 shipped
I acquired a Remington Sendero SF II in 300 Win Mag in a trade and would rather have something else so this one has to go. The guy I got it from bought it off of Gunbroker as a new rifle without the box and never fired it. It has never been fired by me either so we will call it 99% condition even though I can't find a single flaw. Looks like every other Sendero SF II but I can provide pics to interested people. $950 shipped to your FFL in a hard case.
