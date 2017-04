Remington 700 Sendero 300 Weatherby Mag WTT/WTS: Remington 700 Sendero factory chambered in 300 Weatherby Mag. Gun has not been bedded and has original trigger. Has small chip in stock (see last picture). I picked this rifle up a few months ago thinking I would get it ready to hunt and decided to go another route.

Possible trades: 700 5R Gen 2 in 260 or 300 Win Mag, or Nightforce SHV 5-20 Illuminated. Sell for $1300 OBO

Located in Savannah, GA Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger