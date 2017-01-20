     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-20-2017, 03:18 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 6
Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale
I have a Remington 700 Stainless Sendero in 300RUM for sale. I bought this gun before the holiday off of Guns America for the scope. I have no need for the gun.

I do not know the history, but would say the gun is in excellent condition, minus some scratches at the end of the barrel and what appears to be repositioning of the front swivel stud. The bolt face is in good shape and the bore is bright. There is no J lock on the bolt. I also have integral mounts and rings for this. They look like Talleys but are not.

I am looking for 975$ TYD, 1000$ TYD if you are in HI or AK.

If you have any questions, send me a PM or call me direct at 860-805-6043.

Thanks,

Tim

Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale-img_20170120_140729884.jpg

Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale-img_20170120_140739350.jpg

Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale-img_20170120_140757649.jpg

Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale-img_20170120_140943209.jpg

Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale-img_20170120_141238541.jpg

Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale-img_20170120_141314599.jpg
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-20-2017, 08:20 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2015
    Posts: 213
    Re: Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale
    The first rifle I ever bought on-line was a Sendero in 300 RUM. Probably bought 200 since then!
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 338 RUM Custom Deluxe | Weatherby Mark V Ultra Lightweight in 270 Weatherby »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:31 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC