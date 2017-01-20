Remington 700 Sendero 300 RUM For Sale



I do not know the history, but would say the gun is in excellent condition, minus some scratches at the end of the barrel and what appears to be repositioning of the front swivel stud. The bolt face is in good shape and the bore is bright. There is no J lock on the bolt. I also have integral mounts and rings for this. They look like Talleys but are not.



I am looking for 975$ TYD, 1000$ TYD if you are in HI or AK.



If you have any questions, send me a PM or call me direct at 860-805-6043.



Thanks,



Tim























