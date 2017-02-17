Remington 700 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation 2005 limited edition 7mm Saum new in box Have a brand new in box 2005 edition remington 700 BDL RMEF 7mm short action ultra mag. This is a very rare rifle especially new in box. Asking 1000 shipped obo. Txt 814 251 4663. Paul Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



