Remington 700 PPS
03-10-2017, 07:36 PM
Remington 700 PPS
Model 700 in a 7mm Remington Mag.. I am helping a friend get rid of a few rifles.Sounds like it wasn't shot alot.It features a factory Kevlar stock, Leupold mounts and rings, Gentry detachable muzzle break and a Shelin competition trigger. Also included is the factory box, papers and the original factory trigger. The barrel length is 25 inches plus another 2 inches with break installed. This is considered the sniper model and has seen less than 50 rounds. Note! the Shelin trigger does NOT have a safety! Shipping to Alaska and Hawaii will cost more. Also, make sure your FFL will receive rifle from a non FFL seller.
$900 obo. Shipped to lower 48.Also listed else where.

