Remington 700 M24

Selling a very nice Remington M24 (.308) collector's edition. I bought it as new from a very good friend and have put exactly 20 rounds of Federal Gold Match through it. It has a threaded barrel (5/8x24) with Silencerco muzzle break installed and timed by a certified Remington gunsmith (was done through gander mountain). This thing is scary accurate...Factory 175's group into one nice little hole at 100 yards, Unfortunately I've never had the opportunity to stretch it out any farther. I can email or text more pictures if needed, If you'd like to see how it shoots I will shoot a target with your name on it so you can see. On top is the correct Leupold mk4 10x40mm with Mildot reticle (non-illuminated) and sits in mk4 rings. Scope also has a 168gr .308 elevation turret. It also comes with the harris bipod and sling pictured. I do not have the box. I'm only selling to fund some other projects, cash is preferred but I will consider a trade on a nice M1A. I'm asking $2300 plus $50 shipping for the complete package. If you would like to purchase the rifle without the scope I will sell the rifle only for $1500 plus $50 shipping/insurance. Any question feel free to ask, email works best or text 513-three seven five-1296 for the fastest response. Thanks for looking!byby