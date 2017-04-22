Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Remington 700 LVSF 223
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Remington 700 LVSF 223
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-22-2017, 07:25 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 39
Remington 700 LVSF 223
Used 223 remy. Scope not included but can b for and extra 250$. Very clean gun i have shot around 5 boxes of ammo through it. It shoots very good.asking 900$ for gun. Scope is a redfield 6x18 battlezone with 223 turrets.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington 700 LVSF 223-img_3464.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« For sale: New Les Baer Ultimate Tactical Carry 45 | Accurate ordnance 280ai »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:44 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC