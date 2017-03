Remington 700 Lss 7mm ultra mag Remington 700 lss 7mm ultra mag that is spotless. Comes with a Swift scope and 3 boxes of Remington ammo. I am at work and will have to post the scope size later. I traded for the gun but have not shot it. Mainly looking for trades, I have too many that I am looking for to make a list. A 6.5 Creedmoor or 257 weatherby would probably be at the top of my list though.