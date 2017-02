Remington 700 LSS 257 Weatherby I have for sale a Remington 700 LSS chambered in 257 Weatherby. I believe this gun was only produced one year and only available through certain retailers. The round count is under 50 on it. In excellent condition. Never been hunted with. I also have a McMillan swirly thumb hole stock for this rifle. Scope is not for sale yet. Asking $900 shipped for the gun from a private seller. Add $500 for the stock. Will not sell the stock before the rifle sells. Any questions, just ask. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger