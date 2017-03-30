Remington 700 Long Range 300 RUM, Leupold 8.5-25 LRT Posting for my taxidermist...Remington 700 Long Range Stainless 300RUM w/ muzzle break installed by Cross Canyon Arms. Comes with Leupold VXIII 8.5-25x, 50mm LRT scope, fine duplex w/ sunshade and alumina flip covers. Sling and bipod included. Less than 40 rounds through it, never been hunted with. Comes with RCBS Dies, 100 total Norma Cases, some 200 grain Accubonds and some loaded ammo that groups .6 @ 100 yards. If local you get some IMR 7977 with it too, $1600.