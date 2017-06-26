Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Remington 700 KS 375 H&H
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Remington 700 KS 375 H&H
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-26-2017, 08:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Timberville Va
Posts: 247
Remington 700 KS 375 H&H
I have a unfired in the box remington 700 KS Custom Mountain Rifle, chambered in 375 H&H. The rifle is all original with grey kevlar stock, 24" barrel, box and remington paperwork, sling swivels. Asking $1200 plus shipping
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington 700 KS 375 H&H-20170626_124003_resized.jpg   Remington 700 KS 375 H&H-20170626_124217_resized.jpg  

Remington 700 KS 375 H&H-20170626_124140_resized.jpg   Remington 700 KS 375 H&H-20170626_124058_resized.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-26-2017, 08:53 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Timberville Va
Posts: 247
Re: Remington 700 KS 375 H&H
forgot a pic
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington 700 KS 375 H&H-20170626_124231_resized.jpg  
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: gap 300 wsm rifle in chassis $2350 (ct) | Remington Classic 35 Whelen »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC