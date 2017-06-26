Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Remington 700 KS 375 H&H
06-26-2017, 08:51 PM
JMUPT
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Timberville Va
Posts: 247
Remington 700 KS 375 H&H
I have a unfired in the box remington 700 KS Custom Mountain Rifle, chambered in 375 H&H. The rifle is all original with grey kevlar stock, 24" barrel, box and remington paperwork, sling swivels. Asking $1200 plus shipping
06-26-2017, 08:53 PM
JMUPT
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Timberville Va
Posts: 247
Re: Remington 700 KS 375 H&H
forgot a pic
