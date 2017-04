Remington 700 custom 6mm creedmoor The action has been trued lugs lapped .240 recoil lug 27" benchmark barrel the xpro trigger has been set to 2.5 lbs. It all rests in a greybull precision stock with the full length aluminum bedding block. The scope is not included but can be added its a 6.5-20x50 vortex viper. Group pictured was the first two shots then point of impact change with three follow up shots. Cross listed on gun broker. $1400 shipped