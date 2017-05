Remington 700 custom 300 ultra mag brux Fresh built remington 700 300 ultra mag. The action has been trued, lugs lapped, bolt fluted, tactical bolt knob, .250 recoil lug. Brux 1-10 stainless 28"+radial brake. This all rests in a greybull precision stock with the full aluminum bedding block. The shilen trigger is set little over 2lbs. Break in has been started and load development will be started this week. Planning on setting up with the 210 bergers. Scope not included but can be added it is a vortex viper 6.5-20x50. $1450 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger