Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 05:15 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 151
Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux
Custom remington 700 280 ackley. The action has been trued the lugs lapped .250 recoil lug 28"brux barrel 1-10 twist set up for the 140 bergers, it is glass pillar bedded in a greyboe with aluminum pillars. $1400 obo
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux-wp_20170319_014.jpg   Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux-wp_20170319_015.jpg  

Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux-wp_20170319_017.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-19-2017, 05:17 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 151
Re: Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux
More picsRemington 700 custom 280 ackley brux-wp_20170319_018.jpg

Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux-wp_20170319_019.jpg

Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux-wp_20170319_020.jpg

Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux-wp_20170319_021.jpg
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-19-2017, 06:08 AM
stx stx is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: South Texas
Posts: 182
Re: Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux
Very Nice! You shouldn't have any trouble selling....
__________________
Philippians 4.20 "To our God and Father be glory for ever and ever. Amen."
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 6.5 grendel AR 15 | Custom 280 Rem 700 / McMillan / Pac Nor »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:13 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC