Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux
05-19-2017, 05:15 AM
scottw2119
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 151
Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux
Custom remington 700 280 ackley. The action has been trued the lugs lapped .250 recoil lug 28"brux barrel 1-10 twist set up for the 140 bergers, it is glass pillar bedded in a greyboe with aluminum pillars. $1400 obo
05-19-2017, 05:17 AM
scottw2119
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 151
Re: Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux
More pics
05-19-2017, 06:08 AM
stx
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: South Texas
Posts: 182
Re: Remington 700 custom 280 ackley brux
Very Nice! You shouldn't have any trouble selling....
Philippians 4.20 "To our God and Father be glory for ever and ever. Amen."
