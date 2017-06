Remington 700 CDL Stainless 7mm08 I have very lightly used remington 700 cdl with stainless fluted barrel chambered in 7mm08. The gun has been fired less than 100 times. There is one handling mark where the clear coat was chipped off that included in the photos. Leopold vx111 1.75-6x32. $1000 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger