Remington 700 CDL SF 30-06 - Various Options/Configurations
02-13-2017, 11:17 PM
Remington 700 CDL SF 30-06 - Various Options/Configurations
I am selling a mint condition Remington 700 CDL SF (Stainless Fluted) 30-06. It is very accurate and has fired 119 rounds. It is currently in a Bell and Carlson Alaskan Ti stock. In that configuration I need $1050 shipped and insured. In the CDL SF wood stock I need $900 shipped and insured. If you want both stocks, I need $1150 shipped and insured. Finally, it currently has a Leupold FX-II 6X36 with LR dots in Talley lightweight lows. I will ad those to the aforementioned options for an additional $300. As always, every rifle I sell will be shipped securely in a brand new hard case. The B&C stock was the home of a previous CDL SF which was bedded at the recoil lug. Since this action did not sit squarely in that bedding, it was removed via a Dremel until this action fit as shown in the closeup picture. The wood stock is near mint with one little chip on the bottom of the front which is also shown in its own picture.




