Remington 700 BDL stainless synthetic detachable mag 260 remington new in box
Unread 02-17-2017, 12:22 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 579
Remington 700 BDL stainless synthetic detachable mag 260 remington new in box
Have a new in box remington 700 bdl ss dm in a 260 remington. This rifle was built in 1999... very hard to come by... asking 1000 shipped obo... txt or pm... 814 251 4663
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington 700 BDL stainless synthetic detachable mag 260 remington new in box-20170212_144314.jpg   Remington 700 BDL stainless synthetic detachable mag 260 remington new in box-20170212_144412.jpg  

Remington 700 BDL stainless synthetic detachable mag 260 remington new in box-20170212_144305.jpg  
