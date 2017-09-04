Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Remington 700 BDL .30-06 NIB & 100 Rounds
Unread 04-09-2017, 06:24 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: NW IA
Posts: 15
Remington 700 BDL .30-06 NIB & 100 Rounds
New in box Remington 700 BDL. Matte barrell with synthetic stock.

100 Rounds of Ammo:

60 Rounds Remington 180 Grain Core-Lokt

40 Rounds of Hornady American Whitetail 150 Grain Interlock

$675 for all shipped.

Send a message with questions or more pictures.

Thanks Chris
Remington 700 BDL .30-06 NIB & 100 Rounds-remington-700-box.jpg   Remington 700 BDL .30-06 NIB & 100 Rounds-remington-700.jpg  

Remington 700 BDL .30-06 NIB & 100 Rounds-remington-700-side.jpg   Remington 700 BDL .30-06 NIB & 100 Rounds-remington-700-30-06.jpg  

