Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Remington 700 BDL .270win w/scope $475
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Remington 700 BDL .270win w/scope $475
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-10-2017, 01:43 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: West Kentucky
Posts: 11
Remington 700 BDL .270win w/scope $475
Remington 700 BDL .270win w/scope 5-img_1807.jpg
Remington 700 BDL .270win w/scope 5-img_1809.jpg
Remington 700 BDL .270win w/scope 5-img_1812.jpg
Remington 700 BDL .270win synthetic stock, comes with base, rings, and Tasco scope. Ready to shoot or hunt with! Just selling to free up some space and money. It's a tack driver. Great whitetail gun. $475 Postal MO or PayPal FF or +3%
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« LH Eliseo RTM/Pierce .338 NM+.308 Bolt etc. | Trued 700 Stainless SA w/ 3 Bartlein Barrels FS »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:26 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC