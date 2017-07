Remington 700 Alaskan Ti 300 WSM Remington 700 Alaskan Ti 300 WSM. Completely stock. 24" fluted barrel. Titanium receiver. Black w. white swirl Ti stock. Has been hunted lightly. I would say 98%. Shoots most factory loads inside an inch. Hard to find this one. Pics in a bit. $2000 plus shipping. Thanks.