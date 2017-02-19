Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Remington 700 ADL .222 Rem Magnum 1965 extras!!
Unread 02-19-2017, 07:49 PM
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 33
Remington 700 ADL .222 Rem Magnum 1965 extras!!
1965 dated Remington 700 ADL in the rare .222 Remington Magnum caliber. Rifle is in very nice condition, original iron sites still in place as well as the aluminum butt plate. Used but so are any of us that were born in the 60's!! Shoots very well. I have several Remington's in the excellent .222 caliber and always wanted a .222 mag. But I hardly shoot it after getting it so am offering it here. It's a great caliber with a neat history. I have 400+ new Remington brass, a set or reloading dies and several boxes of factory Remington ammo that go with the rifle.
No I am not splitting up the package if you were wondering. No trades $985 firm for all plus actual shipping to your FFL. I just saw the same rifle sell for $1295 on Guns International. Posting pics tomorrow. Ask any questions you may have. Thank you LRH for the courtesy. Remember those that served and serve us today.
Unread 02-19-2017, 08:26 PM
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 3
Re: Remington 700 ADL .222 Rem Magnum 1965 extras!!
Pm sent, very interested in adding this one to the collection.
Unread 02-19-2017, 09:40 PM
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 33
Re: Remington 700 ADL .222 Rem Magnum 1965 extras!!
Sold pending a few more detailed pics to a very nice Remington afficienado!!
