Remington 700 ADL .222 Rem mag 1965 nice!! extras

No I am not splitting up the package if you were wondering. No trades $985 firm for all plus actual shipping to your FFL. I just saw the same rifle sell for $1295 on Guns International. Ask any questions you may have, can email or text additional pics you may want. Thank you LRH for the courtesy. Remember those that served and serve us today.

1965 dated Remington 700 ADL in the rare .222 Remington Magnum caliber, 24" barrel which is rare. Rifle is in very nice condition, original iron sites still in place as well as the aluminum butt plate. Used but so are any of us that were born in the 60's!! Shoots very well. I have several Remington's in the excellent .222 caliber and always wanted a .222 mag. But I hardly shoot it after getting it so am offering it here. It's a great caliber with a neat history. I have 300+ new Remington brass, a set or reloading dies and several boxes of factory Remington ammo that go with the rifle.No I am not splitting up the package if you were wondering. No trades $985 firm for all plus actual shipping to your FFL. I just saw the same rifle sell for $1295 on Guns International. Ask any questions you may have, can email or text additional pics you may want. Thank you LRH for the courtesy. Remember those that served and serve us today. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











