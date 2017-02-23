Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Remington 700
02-23-2017
Remington 700
Remington model 700 bdl 270. This is a uncataloged special run gun. It was made in 94' as part of a special run for "Hicks" . It's got a jeweled bolt, a 24" fluted sporter bbl and a matte blue finish and a checkered synthetic bdl stock from that period. These may be the first sporter bbl'd guns Rem made? I can't recall another fluted sporter model from the early 90's. The flutes are 10 inches long.

The matte finish is unique in that it's nice and smooth like a bdl from that period. It's not an sps finish! The bottom metal is a little rougher if memory serves.
Walker trigger is tuned to a nice 2 1/2 lb pull. Gun is truly in 99% near new condition. I don't have the box, but I have the order number, and I have a ticket number from Remington's historian backing up what I've said here. I can email pics, but need to take some better ones.
$600.00 plus shipping.
