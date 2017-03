Remington 700 7mm-375 ruger, 28 nosler, 7lrm CUSTOM REMINGTON 700 STAINLESS CHAMBERED IN 7MM-375 RUGER. THIS IS THE SAME AS THE ORIGINAL 7LRM FROM GUNWERKS BEFORE THEY BUMPED THE SHOULDER BACK. IT IS ALMOST THE EXACT CASE CAPACITY AS THE 28 NOSLER BUT BRASS IS A LOT CHEAPER. THIS RIFLE HAS A HAWK HILL CUSTOM STAINLESS 28" BARREL WITH THE 1-8 TWIST FOR THE 195 BERGERS WITH A RADIAL BRAKE INSTALLED. THE ACTION HAS BEEN TRUED AND THE LUGS LAPPED WITH A .250 RECOIL LUG INSTALLED.AND IT HAS THE PTG BOTTOM METAL AND 1 5 ROUND MAG.tACTICAL BOLT KNOB. IT ALL RESTS IN A GREYBULL PRECISION STOCK WITH THE RECOIL LUG GLASS BEDDED IN. THE RIFLE IS BROKE IN WITH LOAD DEVELOPMENT COMPLETE. RIFLE COMES WITH CUSTOM DIES AND 50 PIECES OF NEW BRASS AND 50 OF FIRED BRASS AND A WILSON INSIDE NECK REAMER. THE SCOPE IS NOT INCLUDED BUT CAN BE INCLUDED ITS A VORTEX VIPER 6.5-20X50. THIS IS A NEW BUILD. $1800 SHIPPED TO FFL Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger