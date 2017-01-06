Remington 700 7mag Custom

Low profile knob

Tubb Duo Spring firing spring kit and bolt has been microslicked

26" Benchmark SS 1-9" twist straight fluted barrel threaded 1/2x28 with knurled protector and muzzle brake (I've never fired with brake so I have no idea how well it works)

McMillan Game Scout black with silver specks

BDL bottom metal

All metal is cerekoated to look like brushed stainless





All work done by K&K Custom Rifles (Duncan OK)

Barrel has around 100 rounds on it. It shoots the 175gr ELDX at 2960fps and load is sub half-moa



$1875

Price is for rifle only, nothing else is available



Will consider partial trades plus cash:

Swarovski spotting scopes

R700 or clone actions / barreled actions in 6creedmoor/6.5creedmoor/6x47L/6.5x47L

6/6.5mm barrel blanks





