Remington 700 6.5x47 Lapua

Short action 700
PTG .250" lug
Bartlein #19 1-8" barrel at 24"
Remington BDL BM
Remington trigger, adjusted down to around 2#.
All metal cerakoted graphite (I believe black)
B&C Alaskan T.i. Stock, unbedded, with barrel channel sanded slightly to accommodate barrel and speed bumps removed.
200+- rounds down it.
100pcs of 2x fired Lapua brass
Forster FL does
Disclaimer: feeding for the first round out of the mag is hit or miss. I messed with it for about 10 minutes and improved it a bit, and I'm sure somebody with more time could dial it in perfectly.
I really haven't done much load development- I just threw together a very arbitrary load of RL-17 and 140 Bergers and it shot great. The previous owner and builder of it has some super impressive groups with various combos. I shot a cow elk with it and realized I will get more use out of something a bit lighter.
Trade for a Kimber Montana or Adirondack 7mm/08 or 6.5 CM.
Scope and rings not included.
Rifle with dies and brass- $1450 shipped.