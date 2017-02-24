Remington 700 6.5x47 Lapua

PTG .250" lug

Bartlein #19 1-8" barrel at 24"

Remington BDL BM

Remington trigger, adjusted down to around 2#.

All metal cerakoted graphite (I believe black)

B&C Alaskan T.i. Stock, unbedded, with barrel channel sanded slightly to accommodate barrel and speed bumps removed.

200+- rounds down it.



100pcs of 2x fired Lapua brass

Forster FL does







Disclaimer: feeding for the first round out of the mag is hit or miss. I messed with it for about 10 minutes and improved it a bit, and I'm sure somebody with more time could dial it in perfectly.



I really haven't done much load development- I just threw together a very arbitrary load of RL-17 and 140 Bergers and it shot great. The previous owner and builder of it has some super impressive groups with various combos. I shot a cow elk with it and realized I will get more use out of something a bit lighter.



Trade for a Kimber Montana or Adirondack 7mm/08 or 6.5 CM.



Scope and rings not included.



Rifle with dies and brass- $1450 shipped.



