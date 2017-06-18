Remington 700 308



Remington 700 heavy barrel. Sitting in HS Precision stock that was professional inletted for Seekins bottom metal and accepts accuracy international mags



Barrel cut and crowned to 20"

Barreled action duracoated in OD green

20 moa tac rail

Bolt handle was turned and threaded and tac bolt knob was installed

1 mag included

850 for rifle plus shipping





