Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Remington 700 308
06-18-2017, 12:00 PM
grouse
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 294
Remington 700 308
NO trades
Remington 700 heavy barrel. Sitting in HS Precision stock that was professional inletted for Seekins bottom metal and accepts accuracy international mags
Barrel cut and crowned to 20"
Barreled action duracoated in OD green
20 moa tac rail
Bolt handle was turned and threaded and tac bolt knob was installed
1 mag included
850 for rifle plus shipping
