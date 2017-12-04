Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Remington 700 300 Win Mag Semi custom
Unread 04-12-2017, 09:38 PM
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: North West Wyoming
Posts: 266
Remington 700 300 Win Mag Semi custom
I have had this project setting around and decided it's time to try and move it so I can build something different.

Remington 700 Long action trued up

Bolt face opened for 300 magnum with Sako Extractor and bedded in stock.

B&C M40 stock

BDL Floor plate

Jewel trigger

Shilen 24" 1-10 twist barrel with fluting and muzzle brake


Talley 20 MOA rings

BIPOD NOT INCLUDED.

It has never been fired.

I am asking 1300 shipped to your FFL

Posted on another site as well.

Thanks.
Remington 700 300 Win Mag Semi custom-20170306_200041-2-.jpg   Remington 700 300 Win Mag Semi custom-20170412_194812.jpg  

Remington 700 300 Win Mag Semi custom-20170412_195332.jpg   Remington 700 300 Win Mag Semi custom-20170412_194848.jpg  

Remington 700 300 Win Mag Semi custom-20170412_195409.jpg  
