Remington 700 300 Win Mag Semi custom
I have had this project setting around and decided it's time to try and move it so I can build something different.
Remington 700 Long action trued up
Bolt face opened for 300 magnum with Sako Extractor and bedded in stock.
B&C M40 stock
BDL Floor plate
Jewel trigger
Shilen 24" 1-10 twist barrel with fluting and muzzle brake
Talley 20 MOA rings
BIPOD NOT INCLUDED.
It has never been fired.
I am asking 1300 shipped to your FFL
Posted on another site as well.
Thanks.
