Remington 700 300 Win Mag Semi custom I have had this project setting around and decided it's time to try and move it so I can build something different.



Remington 700 Long action trued up



Bolt face opened for 300 magnum with Sako Extractor and bedded in stock.



B&C M40 stock



BDL Floor plate



Jewel trigger



Shilen 24" 1-10 twist barrel with fluting and muzzle brake





Talley 20 MOA rings



BIPOD NOT INCLUDED.



It has never been fired.



I am asking 1300 shipped to your FFL



Posted on another site as well.



