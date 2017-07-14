Remington 700 28 nosler left hand Ok this is for all the wrong sided people out there a remington 700 left handed 28 nosler. The action has been trued the lugs lapped .250 recoil lug. It has a #6 benchmark fluted 1-8 twist will be finished @28"+ brake of your choice radial or 4 port side discharge brake, tactical bolt knob. All this rests in a b&c alaskan ii stock with factory bottom metal. The rifle is chambered for the 195 bergers to still be able to reach the lands and still fit in the box mag.price is with factory xpro trigger for an additional charge it can be upgraded to a timney. Rifle comes with 25 pieces of nosler brass. Dies and brass available. Rifle will be finished with brake of choiceand broke in and ready to go $1750 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







