Remington 700 28 nosler This is a fresh built remington 700 28 nosler. The action has been trued the lugs lapped with a .250 recoil lug. The stainless shilen barrel is finished @27" + the radial brake. It is 1-8 twist to shoot the 195 bergers. This all rests in the bell and carlson m40 full aluminum bedding block stock. The break in and load development is complete rifle shoots 3 shots touching @100 with rl33 and the 195 bergers. Rifle comes with 50 pieces of brass and rcbs dies. $1400 plus shipping