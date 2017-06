Remington 700 28 nosler Fresh built remington 700 28 nosler. The action has been trued lugs lapped .250 recoil lug the barrel is a 27"+ brake proof research stainless barrel 1-8 twist. It has a shilen trigger set to around 2#ptg bottom metal and accurate mag 5 round mag. It all rests in a graybull precision stock. Rifle has been test fired. Will be starting break in and load development this week. Rifle will come with 50 pieces of brass and rcbs reloading dies. $1650 plus shipping Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger