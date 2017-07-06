Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Remington 700 270wsm barreled action with ammo FS
Remington 700 270wsm barreled action with ammo FS
06-07-2017, 10:18 AM
IdahoCTD
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,486
Remington 700 270wsm barreled action with ammo FS
I picked up this matte Remington 700 270wsm barreled action in a deal and have never shot it. It's in good shape but does have a few scratches. 425.00 shipped with a new 20 round box of factory Winchester 140 Accubonds.
